All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE

2244 Canteen Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2244 Canteen Circle, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Amazing end of group townhome in sought after Seven Oaks community directly across from Ft. Meade. This home has been freshly painted an lovely neutral grey tone. It offers a bay window in the living room, gleaming hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, and open kitchen and dining room that is perfect for entertaining. The master suite offers a private bathroom and great closet space. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious and share a full bathroom. The basement has a den or office space and another room that is a perfect man-cave or playroom! The backyard is fully fenced and there is an awesome deck for summer BBQ's!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE have any available units?
2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College