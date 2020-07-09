2244 CANTEEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Amazing end of group townhome in sought after Seven Oaks community directly across from Ft. Meade. This home has been freshly painted an lovely neutral grey tone. It offers a bay window in the living room, gleaming hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, and open kitchen and dining room that is perfect for entertaining. The master suite offers a private bathroom and great closet space. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious and share a full bathroom. The basement has a den or office space and another room that is a perfect man-cave or playroom! The backyard is fully fenced and there is an awesome deck for summer BBQ's!