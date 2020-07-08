All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD

2101 Brigadier Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2101 Brigadier Boulevard, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Electric included in the rent up to $200/month. Offering a very nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath . Harwood flooring in the main living area offers a nice sized family room with a fireplace. Neutral carpet in BRMS, plantation blinds in every room. This great home has a one car garage is also included with plenty of storage and shelving. Applications attached from Moss Prop. Mgmt. PETS ALLOWED. This is the perfect townhome just waiting for you! Located within a few minutes to Ft. Meade this is a great opportunity to live by the base, also easy access to Rt 50 and Rt 32 nice central location for access to the Washington DC metro area, Baltimore and Annapolis Located close to the playground and shopping. Very desirable location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD have any available units?
2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 BRIGADIER BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College