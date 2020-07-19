2051 ASTILBE WAY

Amenities

Enjoy comfort and convenience in this Two story Condo w/Garage and private backing to tree line. 3 Bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 Baths. Stainless appliances, Wood floors, and Washer/Dryer on main level. Large Master bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Sep tub/shower + double vanity in Master Bath. Shows very well. Easy access to Rte. 32, Ft. Meade military installation, NSA, Columbia, DC, Baltimore, shopping and community amenities. Credit/Income/Rental Hist weighed heavily. Pets case by case basis.App fee $50/person. Available Immediately.