2051 ASTILBE WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2051 ASTILBE WAY

2051 Astilbe Way · No Longer Available
Location

2051 Astilbe Way, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy comfort and convenience in this Two story Condo w/Garage and private backing to tree line. 3 Bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 Baths. Stainless appliances, Wood floors, and Washer/Dryer on main level. Large Master bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Sep tub/shower + double vanity in Master Bath. Shows very well. Easy access to Rte. 32, Ft. Meade military installation, NSA, Columbia, DC, Baltimore, shopping and community amenities. Credit/Income/Rental Hist weighed heavily. Pets case by case basis.App fee $50/person. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 ASTILBE WAY have any available units?
2051 ASTILBE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2051 ASTILBE WAY have?
Some of 2051 ASTILBE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 ASTILBE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2051 ASTILBE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 ASTILBE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 ASTILBE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2051 ASTILBE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2051 ASTILBE WAY offers parking.
Does 2051 ASTILBE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2051 ASTILBE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 ASTILBE WAY have a pool?
No, 2051 ASTILBE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2051 ASTILBE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2051 ASTILBE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 ASTILBE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2051 ASTILBE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2051 ASTILBE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2051 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
