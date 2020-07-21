1923 BULRUSH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

MOVE IN READY and a MUST SEE! Updated end unit with fresh paint throughout, new flooring on main/entry level and bathrooms and updated light fixtures. Walk into the main floor which is an open living/dining/kitchen space with 1/2 bath. Walk upstairs to the 2nd level where you will find 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Moving up to the master suite which covers the entire 3rd level with a large living area, walk in closet, and full bathroom with soaking tub. This unit has 2 assigned parking spaces and includes use of the community pool and gym.