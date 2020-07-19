1915 Camelia Ct

Amenities

Just minutes away from Fort Meade and most commuter routes!

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home has ample space and many desirable features including an eat-in kitchen with lovely bay window, all appliances, family room, separate dining room, laundry room, dual sinks in one of the 2 full bathrooms, warm gas heat, 2 assigned parking spaces, community pool, cable ready, high speed internet, ceiling fans, blinds, finished lower level plus so much more. No smoking. Will consider your pet.



