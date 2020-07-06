1909 Bulrush CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

ODENTON Bulrush ct - Property Id: 14214



3 Bedroom Townhouse 2 1/2 bathrooms In Seven Oaks, Odenton Md.

Huge master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet on 3rd floor. Bedroom 2 and 3 good size both share a full bathroom on the second floor. The first floor has a half bath living area and kitchen.The community comes with access to a pool and gym in the community. This is 2 minutes away from Fort Meade.

Pictures are comming, in the process of painting and doing minor repairs

No Pets Allowed



