1909 Bulrush CT

ODENTON Bulrush ct - Property Id: 14214
3 Bedroom Townhouse 2 1/2 bathrooms In Seven Oaks, Odenton Md.
Huge master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet on 3rd floor. Bedroom 2 and 3 good size both share a full bathroom on the second floor. The first floor has a half bath living area and kitchen.The community comes with access to a pool and gym in the community. This is 2 minutes away from Fort Meade.
Pictures are comming, in the process of painting and doing minor repairs
No Pets Allowed
