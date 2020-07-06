All apartments in Odenton
Location

1909 Bulrush Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
ODENTON Bulrush ct - Property Id: 14214

3 Bedroom Townhouse 2 1/2 bathrooms In Seven Oaks, Odenton Md.
Huge master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet on 3rd floor. Bedroom 2 and 3 good size both share a full bathroom on the second floor. The first floor has a half bath living area and kitchen.The community comes with access to a pool and gym in the community. This is 2 minutes away from Fort Meade.
Pictures are comming, in the process of painting and doing minor repairs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14214
Property Id 14214

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4598243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Bulrush CT have any available units?
1909 Bulrush CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1909 Bulrush CT have?
Some of 1909 Bulrush CT's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Bulrush CT currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Bulrush CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Bulrush CT pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Bulrush CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1909 Bulrush CT offer parking?
No, 1909 Bulrush CT does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Bulrush CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 Bulrush CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Bulrush CT have a pool?
Yes, 1909 Bulrush CT has a pool.
Does 1909 Bulrush CT have accessible units?
No, 1909 Bulrush CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Bulrush CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Bulrush CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Bulrush CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Bulrush CT does not have units with air conditioning.
