LARGER THAN APPEARS SEMI-DETACHED 4 BEDROOMS.3 FULL BATH AND ONE HALF BATH. HARDWOOD FLOOR AT MAIN LEVEL AND BASEMENT AND CARPET AT SECOND FLOOR. COMMUNITY CENTER INCLUDES FITNESS ROOM AND SWIMMING POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1851 SCAFFOLD WAY have any available units?
1851 SCAFFOLD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1851 SCAFFOLD WAY have?
Some of 1851 SCAFFOLD WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 SCAFFOLD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1851 SCAFFOLD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.