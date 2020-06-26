Amenities

183 Pinecove Ave Available 08/16/19 Seven Oaks Sensation! - Come home to Seven Oaks! This community is filled with amenities, even its own elementary school. It is located in the heart of Odenton with fabulous proximity to Fort Meade. Enjoy your lovely three level townhouse with 1 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, fully equipped kitchen with table space in addition to formal dining room, living room plus fully finished lower level rec room with walk-out, fenced back yard, and deck. Conveniently located close to Ft. Meade, BWI, NSA, Annapolis, and Baltimore. all us now to set an appointment!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*$100 maintenance deductible

*Available August 16th



No Pets Allowed



