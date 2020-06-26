All apartments in Odenton
Odenton, MD
183 Pinecove Ave
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

183 Pinecove Ave

183 Pinecove Avenue · No Longer Available
Odenton
Location

183 Pinecove Avenue, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
183 Pinecove Ave Available 08/16/19 Seven Oaks Sensation! - Come home to Seven Oaks! This community is filled with amenities, even its own elementary school. It is located in the heart of Odenton with fabulous proximity to Fort Meade. Enjoy your lovely three level townhouse with 1 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, fully equipped kitchen with table space in addition to formal dining room, living room plus fully finished lower level rec room with walk-out, fenced back yard, and deck. Conveniently located close to Ft. Meade, BWI, NSA, Annapolis, and Baltimore. all us now to set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 maintenance deductible
*Available August 16th

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1837534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Pinecove Ave have any available units?
183 Pinecove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 183 Pinecove Ave have?
Some of 183 Pinecove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Pinecove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
183 Pinecove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Pinecove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 183 Pinecove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 183 Pinecove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 183 Pinecove Ave offers parking.
Does 183 Pinecove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 Pinecove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Pinecove Ave have a pool?
No, 183 Pinecove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 183 Pinecove Ave have accessible units?
No, 183 Pinecove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Pinecove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Pinecove Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Pinecove Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 183 Pinecove Ave has units with air conditioning.
