1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE

Amenities
Townhouse 2200+ Sq./ft. built in 2016, End Unit, 2 car Garage, Gas Cooking, 3 Bed, 3,5 Bath, Finished basement w/Walkout, Deck. Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors on main level, Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling and Master Bath with Soaking Tub, Walk-in Closet, Upstairs Laundry w/Washer, Dryer, Finished Basement with Full Bath, Deck, Fireplace, Close to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment, Access to Major Roads to Baltimore, Annapolis and DC. Must Be Seen. No Pets, No Smokers, No Vouchers,