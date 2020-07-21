All apartments in Odenton
Location

1330 Chapel Lake Drive, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse 2200+ Sq./ft. built in 2016, End Unit, 2 car Garage, Gas Cooking, 3 Bed, 3,5 Bath, Finished basement w/Walkout, Deck. Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors on main level, Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling and Master Bath with Soaking Tub, Walk-in Closet, Upstairs Laundry w/Washer, Dryer, Finished Basement with Full Bath, Deck, Fireplace, Close to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment, Access to Major Roads to Baltimore, Annapolis and DC. Must Be Seen. No Pets, No Smokers, No Vouchers,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have any available units?
1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have?
Some of 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
