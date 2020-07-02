All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE

1324 Chapelview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1324 Chapelview Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for move-in. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Lower level has all laminate wood floors, upper level has carpet throughout. Bathrooms are updated, vinyl thermal windows, comfortable gas heat, interior has just been repainted. The fenced back yard features a large concrete patio. No smoking, pets OK on a case-by-case basis with a pet deposit. Security deposit is $1850, application fee is $30. The minimum income required to rent the property is $67,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College