1324 CHAPELVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Ready for move-in. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Lower level has all laminate wood floors, upper level has carpet throughout. Bathrooms are updated, vinyl thermal windows, comfortable gas heat, interior has just been repainted. The fenced back yard features a large concrete patio. No smoking, pets OK on a case-by-case basis with a pet deposit. Security deposit is $1850, application fee is $30. The minimum income required to rent the property is $67,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required.