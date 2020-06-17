Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1214 Form Court Available 08/17/20 Large 3 Bedroom Duplex- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level duplex in sought after Four Seasons community in Odenton. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Fully equipped, large eat-in kitchen, with pantry. Gas fireplace in living room. Lower level is finished with full bath and 4th bedroom, separate laundry/utility room with storage. Fenced backyard and shed. 2 car driveway. Easy drive to Ft. Meade, NSA, MARC train. Convenient location for shopping.



Call today to schedule your showing before its gone!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*Available 8/17//2020



(RLNE5615861)