Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1214 Form Court

1214 Form Court · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1214 Form Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1214 Form Court · Avail. Aug 17

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1214 Form Court Available 08/17/20 Large 3 Bedroom Duplex- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level duplex in sought after Four Seasons community in Odenton. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Fully equipped, large eat-in kitchen, with pantry. Gas fireplace in living room. Lower level is finished with full bath and 4th bedroom, separate laundry/utility room with storage. Fenced backyard and shed. 2 car driveway. Easy drive to Ft. Meade, NSA, MARC train. Convenient location for shopping.

Call today to schedule your showing before its gone!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Available 8/17//2020

(RLNE5615861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Form Court have any available units?
1214 Form Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1214 Form Court have?
Some of 1214 Form Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Form Court currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Form Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Form Court pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Form Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1214 Form Court offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Form Court does offer parking.
Does 1214 Form Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Form Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Form Court have a pool?
No, 1214 Form Court does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Form Court have accessible units?
No, 1214 Form Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Form Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Form Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Form Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1214 Form Court has units with air conditioning.
