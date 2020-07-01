All apartments in Odenton
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

117 PINECOVE COURT

117 Pinecove Court · No Longer Available
Location

117 Pinecove Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
To All Military, Past Present & Future -THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE! WE ARE THE BEST IN THE WORLD BECAUSE OF YOU! WE SALUTE YOU!This End unit, 3 level Garage Town Home will be available around Feb 1st. This home is 1.4 miles from the Main Gate of Fort Meade and .7 miles from the Mapes Rd. Intersection. It is 3Brs 2.5 Baths, 3 Level End Unit Town Home with a 1 Car garage. Current Tenants have a PCS to GA and the Owner, and I, would like to keep it in the Fort Meade Family. Feel free to share this post.Text me at 301-792-0362, or email me at ChuckMyRealtor@gmail.com to arrange an appt, or have your Realtor contact me. Feb 1st (or so) will be the move in timeframe. *******Picture Disclaimer******* These pictures were taken prior to the present family moving in. The Home will be Move In ready the 1st week of February 2020. You must apply for this home online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/920080

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 PINECOVE COURT have any available units?
117 PINECOVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 117 PINECOVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
117 PINECOVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 PINECOVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 117 PINECOVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 117 PINECOVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 117 PINECOVE COURT offers parking.
Does 117 PINECOVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 PINECOVE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 PINECOVE COURT have a pool?
No, 117 PINECOVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 117 PINECOVE COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 117 PINECOVE COURT has accessible units.
Does 117 PINECOVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 PINECOVE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 PINECOVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 PINECOVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

