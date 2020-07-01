117 PINECOVE COURT

Amenities

To All Military, Past Present & Future -THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE! WE ARE THE BEST IN THE WORLD BECAUSE OF YOU! WE SALUTE YOU!This End unit, 3 level Garage Town Home will be available around Feb 1st. This home is 1.4 miles from the Main Gate of Fort Meade and .7 miles from the Mapes Rd. Intersection. It is 3Brs 2.5 Baths, 3 Level End Unit Town Home with a 1 Car garage. Current Tenants have a PCS to GA and the Owner, and I, would like to keep it in the Fort Meade Family. Feel free to share this post.Text me at 301-792-0362, or email me at ChuckMyRealtor@gmail.com to arrange an appt, or have your Realtor contact me. Feb 1st (or so) will be the move in timeframe. *******Picture Disclaimer******* These pictures were taken prior to the present family moving in. The Home will be Move In ready the 1st week of February 2020. You must apply for this home online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/920080