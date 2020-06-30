All apartments in Odenton
1110 LANHAM LANE

1110 Lanham Lane
Location

1110 Lanham Lane, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-Level Townhouse with a Two-Car Attached Garage in Gambrills! This home offers over 2700 Sq Feet of Finished Living Space! Built with a 3-Level Sunroom Bump Out! Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding and Recessed Lighting throughout the Main Level. The Gourmet Kitchen offers a Separate Dining Area, Huge Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Gas cooking. A Large Living Room, Separate Family Room and Half Bath completes the Main Level. Sliding Glass Doors provide access to the Deck. The Upper Level boasts a Large Master Bedroom with an attached Sitting Room, attached Master Bath and Walk-In-Closet. The MBath has a huge vanity with double sinks, storage space, a walk-in shower and ceramic tile flooring. There are two more good sized bedrooms on the upper level as well as another Full Bath with a double vanity and Tub Shower. The Lower Level (street level) has a large Recreation Room and the bump out allows for extra living space. A Sliding Glass Door leads to the lower patio. This house is Beautiful and shows true pride of ownership. For Lease or For Sale see MDAA415868.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 LANHAM LANE have any available units?
1110 LANHAM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1110 LANHAM LANE have?
Some of 1110 LANHAM LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 LANHAM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1110 LANHAM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 LANHAM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1110 LANHAM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1110 LANHAM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1110 LANHAM LANE offers parking.
Does 1110 LANHAM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 LANHAM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 LANHAM LANE have a pool?
No, 1110 LANHAM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1110 LANHAM LANE have accessible units?
No, 1110 LANHAM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 LANHAM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 LANHAM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 LANHAM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 LANHAM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

