1110 LANHAM LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful 3-Level Townhouse with a Two-Car Attached Garage in Gambrills! This home offers over 2700 Sq Feet of Finished Living Space! Built with a 3-Level Sunroom Bump Out! Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding and Recessed Lighting throughout the Main Level. The Gourmet Kitchen offers a Separate Dining Area, Huge Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Gas cooking. A Large Living Room, Separate Family Room and Half Bath completes the Main Level. Sliding Glass Doors provide access to the Deck. The Upper Level boasts a Large Master Bedroom with an attached Sitting Room, attached Master Bath and Walk-In-Closet. The MBath has a huge vanity with double sinks, storage space, a walk-in shower and ceramic tile flooring. There are two more good sized bedrooms on the upper level as well as another Full Bath with a double vanity and Tub Shower. The Lower Level (street level) has a large Recreation Room and the bump out allows for extra living space. A Sliding Glass Door leads to the lower patio. This house is Beautiful and shows true pride of ownership. For Lease or For Sale see MDAA415868.