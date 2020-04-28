1036 RAILBED DRIVE

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous, super neat and clean 3 Bedroom 2 and a half Bath, full car garage 3 level townhouse in the most sought after community of Piney Orchards, Odenton. All new appliances. Brand New HVAC system and Hot Water Heater to ensure lowest utility bills! New carpet and paint. Hardwood floors in the family room, kitchen and dining area. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Fireplace. Plenty of storage. Walk-in Closets in all the bedrooms. Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom with 2 separate vanities. All windows have treatments. Fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome. Minutes away from Village at Waugh Chapel, the brand new Wegmans, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, IMAX Theater, local attractions/restaurants etc. Easy accessibility to the military base at Fort Meade (less than 3 miles), Route 50, 97, DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Westfield/Arundel Mills Mall and Anne Arundel Medical Center. Desirable neighborhood. Swimming pools, community center, tennis courts, ice rink, bicycling trails and many more amenities. Excellent school district. This unit truly has a lot to offer! The rent includes the HOA fees.