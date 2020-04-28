All apartments in Odenton
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

1036 RAILBED DRIVE

Location

1036 Railbed Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous, super neat and clean 3 Bedroom 2 and a half Bath, full car garage 3 level townhouse in the most sought after community of Piney Orchards, Odenton. All new appliances. Brand New HVAC system and Hot Water Heater to ensure lowest utility bills! New carpet and paint. Hardwood floors in the family room, kitchen and dining area. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Fireplace. Plenty of storage. Walk-in Closets in all the bedrooms. Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom with 2 separate vanities. All windows have treatments. Fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome. Minutes away from Village at Waugh Chapel, the brand new Wegmans, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, IMAX Theater, local attractions/restaurants etc. Easy accessibility to the military base at Fort Meade (less than 3 miles), Route 50, 97, DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Westfield/Arundel Mills Mall and Anne Arundel Medical Center. Desirable neighborhood. Swimming pools, community center, tennis courts, ice rink, bicycling trails and many more amenities. Excellent school district. This unit truly has a lot to offer! The rent includes the HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 RAILBED DRIVE have any available units?
1036 RAILBED DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1036 RAILBED DRIVE have?
Some of 1036 RAILBED DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 RAILBED DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1036 RAILBED DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 RAILBED DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 RAILBED DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1036 RAILBED DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1036 RAILBED DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1036 RAILBED DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 RAILBED DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 RAILBED DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1036 RAILBED DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1036 RAILBED DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1036 RAILBED DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 RAILBED DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 RAILBED DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 RAILBED DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1036 RAILBED DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
