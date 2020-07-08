All apartments in Odenton
1013 Annapolis Road
1013 Annapolis Road

1013 Annapolis Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1013 Annapolis Road Available 08/16/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment in Gambrills - Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Gambrills! This home is located on a private lot and features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo. A fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage space and nice appliances. A large bedroom with dual closets and an updated bathroom with nice tiling and a shower/tub combo! A den space shared with the full size washer and dryer for added convenience! Plenty of natural light and outdoor space makes the home perfect for entertaining!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3966529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Annapolis Road have any available units?
1013 Annapolis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1013 Annapolis Road have?
Some of 1013 Annapolis Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Annapolis Road currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Annapolis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Annapolis Road pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Annapolis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1013 Annapolis Road offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Annapolis Road offers parking.
Does 1013 Annapolis Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Annapolis Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Annapolis Road have a pool?
No, 1013 Annapolis Road does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Annapolis Road have accessible units?
No, 1013 Annapolis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Annapolis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Annapolis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Annapolis Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1013 Annapolis Road has units with air conditioning.
