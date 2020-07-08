Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

1013 Annapolis Road Available 08/16/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment in Gambrills - Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Gambrills! This home is located on a private lot and features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo. A fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage space and nice appliances. A large bedroom with dual closets and an updated bathroom with nice tiling and a shower/tub combo! A den space shared with the full size washer and dryer for added convenience! Plenty of natural light and outdoor space makes the home perfect for entertaining!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3966529)