Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

118 Apartments for rent in North Laurel, MD with parking

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
8 Units Available
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
8485 CHARMED DAYS
8485 Charmed Days, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2017 sqft
2010+ SQFT Spacious garage townhouse in Emerson Community ,9 ft. ceiling, Hardwood floor in entry foyer. LR.& DR combo, country kitchen w/family room, breakfast bar & morning room on the main floor.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
10072 WINCOPIA FARMS WAY
10072 Wincopia Farms Way, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Three bedrooms with three full baths and one half bath townhome in Wincopia Farms. This property offers a two-car garage with a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island countertop space in the kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
9141 BRYANT AVENUE
9141 Bryant Avenue, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1317 sqft
OPEN SATURDAY, JULY 11th from 12-2PM. Terrific three-level End-of Row Townhome in quiet & convenient Laurel location! 3 bedrooms, 2 full + 2 half-baths. Plenty of space for living and ample indoor storage.
Results within 1 mile of North Laurel
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
19 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Maryland City
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Maryland City
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
892 sqft
The Cross Creek comes with everything you could want in an apartment and more. Whether you like walk in closets, on site laundry, or 24 hour maintenance and security, Cross Creek has it all!
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
7998 MARTOWN ROAD
7998 Martown Road, Scaggsville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3356 sqft
Brand new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout this updated colonial in Laurel with over 3000 sq ft of finished space. 4 formal bedrooms upstairs plus flex room which could be used as an office or 5th bedroom on main level.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
8605 CROOKED TREE LANE
8605 Crooked Tree Lane, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2202 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,3 Full Bath,1 half bath & 2-car garage,2450 sq feet of living space. Kitchen includes granite counters,maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliances.Hardwood floors on entire main living level.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
704 LAUREL AVE
704 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
487 sqft
MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT! HEAT, WATER, GAS FOR COOKING AND ELECTRIC, EXCEPT AIR CONDITIONING! THERE IS A $75 PER WINDOW UNIT (yours or ours) PER MONTH CHARGE FOR A/C. TYPICALLY, ONE WILL DO THIS APT.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
8813 Stonebrook Ln
8813 Stonebrook Lane, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Bedroom for Rent (Not Entire House) - Property Id: 115972 ...1 bedroom (for one occupant only, not negotiable) is for rent in a Kings Contrivance townhouse...

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9465 SINGLE BIRD LANE
9465 Single Bird Lane, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2619 sqft
Gorgeous and completely remodeled 4BR 3 FULL spa-like baths. Open floor plan, eat-in Kitchen with granite, stainless, and sprawling center Island with eating space for many to be the hub of entertaining for sure. Abundant natural light.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3112 River Bend Ct. APT H203
3112 River Bend Court, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1299 sqft
3112 River Bend Ct.
Results within 5 miles of North Laurel
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
35 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Laurel, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Laurel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

