Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Jessup, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jessup apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,398
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
35 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE
7861 Rappaport Drive, Jessup, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2832 sqft
Available August 24, 2020. Three level, 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7451 WIGLEY AVENUE
7451 Wigley Avenue, Jessup, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
4922 sqft
Luxury living in over 5,000 sqft of finished living space ! House sit's on over an acre of land. This 5 bedroom 3.
Results within 1 mile of Jessup
Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
32 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,986
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
50 Units Available
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,502
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7908 ELLIS WYATT COURT
7908 Ellis Watt Court, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level Brick Front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2241 BRIMSTONE PLACE
2241 Brimstone Place, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3000 sqft
Welcome to 2241 Brimstone pl. Located in popular community, Enclave at Arundel Preserve. featuring hardwood floors, granite counters & island, stainless appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7523 THICKET RUN
7523 Thicket Run, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
All NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, A clean/ready to move in townhome, 2016 built, 2600sqft townhome w/ 2 car garages NVR home in Parkside in Hanover. 3bed w/ all NEW HWD FLOORS/3.5bath/finished basement.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7134 SUSANS PASS
7134 Susans Pass, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2320 sqft
Beautifully appointed end unit town home with a garage that boasts a spacious open floor plan. This home has so much to offer. You will have so many upgrades here. There's a very spacious family room which greets you when you walk into the home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7956 QUIDDITCH LANE
7956 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,2 full bath & 2 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq. ft of living space on 3 finished levels,gorgeous kitchen w/island,stainless appliances,granite counters &Trex Deck off kitchen.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3264 Nile Ln
3264 Nile Lane, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1888 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 22, 2020. Spacious 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in The Russett. Kitchen has hardwood floors, breakfast bar, pantry and all appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs! Finished basement with walk out via sliding door.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7635 TELAMON WAY
7635 Telamon Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2426 sqft
Almost brand new construction! This gorgeous home has all the bells and whistles you could hope for. There is a 1 car garage with plenty of extra street parking. The lower level is HUGE with a walkout to the backyard overlooking the woods.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7765 VALLEY OAK DRIVE
7765 Valley Oak Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1751 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage. Beautiful kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, center island, ceramic flooring and back splash.Hardwood flooring through large living room. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2334 Asberry Rd
2334 Ash Berry Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3174 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.
Results within 5 miles of Jessup
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
18 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,383
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jessup, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jessup apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

