Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym media room tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill business center conference room courtyard hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground

Avalon Russett in Laurel, MD between Washington DC and Baltimore, is a short drive to great malls, theaters, parks, the MARC train station, and major military bases and employers. Avalon Russett features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with colonial-inspired architecture and fabulous amenities that include white-on-white kitchens, spacious baths, washer/dryer, and cultured marble vanities. Brilliant facilities include a fitness center with cardio theater equipment, free weights and resistance machines, a sports field perfect for football, soccer and other field activities, and free access to Russett Community Center to enjoy tennis, basketball, volleyball courts and more.