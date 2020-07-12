Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

247 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD with parking

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7523 THICKET RUN
7523 Thicket Run, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
All NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, A clean/ready to move in townhome, 2016 built, 2600sqft townhome w/ 2 car garages NVR home in Parkside in Hanover. 3bed w/ all NEW HWD FLOORS/3.5bath/finished basement.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7635 TELAMON WAY
7635 Telamon Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2426 sqft
Almost brand new construction! This gorgeous home has all the bells and whistles you could hope for. There is a 1 car garage with plenty of extra street parking. The lower level is HUGE with a walkout to the backyard overlooking the woods.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Meade
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
18 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,682
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,454
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
35 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
33 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1110 Red Hawk Way
1110 Red Hawk Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Spacious Garage Townhome in Severn - Almost new townhome w/ all the bells and whistles! Fantastic master suite w/ tons of closet space & deluxe bath plus bedroom level laundry! Enjoy gleaming hardwood floors, a 2-car garage, GIANT kitchen

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1662 sqft
LOCATION IS EXCEPTIONAL !!!Back on market after painting and new flooring HURRY WILL NOT LAST Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in July. Community Pool, side walks, play areas.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8420 Gale Lane
8420 Gale Lane, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,970
2827 sqft
8420 Gale Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Severn! - Updated 4 Bedroom 3.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8021 Clovis Way
8021 Clovis Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2295 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Townhouse in Hanover! Come up inside this home's inviting living room with neutral colored interior, hardwood floors and great natural light.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2241 BRIMSTONE PLACE
2241 Brimstone Place, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3000 sqft
Welcome to 2241 Brimstone pl. Located in popular community, Enclave at Arundel Preserve. featuring hardwood floors, granite counters & island, stainless appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE
7861 Rappaport Drive, Jessup, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2832 sqft
Available August 24, 2020. Three level, 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7890 STONEHEARTH ROAD
7890 Stone Hearth Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2101 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage Colonial on cul-de-sac. Easy access to shopping and major roads. No Smokers, No Vaping. Pets - Case by Case.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8305 Black Harrier Ln
8305 Black Harrier Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1132 RED HAWK WAY
1132 Red Hawk Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Only 4 years old! Within biking distance from from Ft Meade base. This property has 3 levels and a den on the lower level that can be used as a guest bedroom if needed. Close to Baltimore, Annapolis, DC, NSA.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7909 INNKEEPER DRIVE
7909 Innkeeper Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1612 sqft
Single floor living with updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with table/family room space plus a formal dining room. Off street parking and single car garage. Fenced yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2334 Asberry Rd
2334 Ash Berry Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3174 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.
City Guide for Fort Meade, MD

Fort Meade, Maryland, is the location of both the National Security Agency and the Defense Information Systems Agency. In an interesting twist of fate, the science fiction writer Peter David was born here.

Fort Meade is a census-designated location, but don't let that bother you; there is plenty to do in this little enclave that is located almost exactly between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore! You have the amenities and advantages of not one, but two major cities, both of which are within a 30-mile drive and you get to live in a quieter and more relaxed location. How cool is that? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Meade, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Meade apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

