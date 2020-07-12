Apartment List
/
MD
/
burtonsville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

338 Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burtonsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
10 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1138 sqft
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,429
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4438 Camley Way
4438 Camley Way, Burtonsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
770 sqft
Suitable as guest house for corporate staff engagements and conferences near Washington DC and Baltimore (BWI), like 20-25 min drive. A meeting room with maximum occupancy of 10 people is available at a daily rate upon request.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3908 DUNES WAY
3908 Dunes Way, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1984 sqft
Lovely garage townhome in Blackburn Village**Beautiful hardwood flooring on main level & interior to be painted throughout**Kitchen has updated countertops, new fridge & space for table**Walkout basement to fenced rear yard & deck**Fireplace in
Results within 1 mile of Burtonsville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,398
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3556 Childress Terrace
3556 Childress Terrace, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
1800 sqft
**Large Room with Private Bath**. ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** Home has a Full Size Washer & Dryer, Verizon WIFI, Verizon FIOS Basic Cable, a Beautiful Deck, and a Back Yard that is Shared. Home is Shared with two Tenants.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3846 Wildlife Lane
3846 Wildlife Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifu Townhouse, 4BR, 3 1/2 BRM Burtonsville MD - Property Id: 310355 Beautiful, spacious 1690 square foot brick townhouse in Burtonsville, new carpet, flooring, deck, and freshly painted. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3602 VAN HORN WAY
3602 Van Horn Way, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wonderful 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse with finished basement, new windows and sliding glass door. It is freshly painted throughout, all new carpet and new kitchen floor, new blinds. Enjoy the cozy Living room, and Dining area off the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.
Results within 5 miles of Burtonsville
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
39 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,816
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1534 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,383
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
41 Units Available
Parke Laurel
13178 Larchdale Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
989 sqft
Community is located on a vast property overlooking parts of Laurel. Columbia Mall and Arundel Mills Mall are both nearby, and residents have access to a coffee bar, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
34 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,237
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
$
87 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
City Guide for Burtonsville, MD

Burtonsville, Maryland actually doesn't have any defined borders, but it still gets away with being called a city!

Burtonsville, Maryland has an interesting past. It's named after Isaac Burton, a man who owned the majority of the land back in 1825 - not to be confused with the more famous Isaac Newton. Every year residents host their own special city wide holiday to celebrate Isaac Burton and his accomplishments. There are generally many activities all day such as petting zoos, various family friendly games, and a large parade that passes through town. Burtonsville, MD is a city of a little over 7,000 inhabitants. According to the Census Bureau, Burtonsville has a total area of 8.0 square miles. This offers a unique perspective for small town life and is a great place for those who love the small town look and feel to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burtonsville, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burtonsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Burtonsville 1 BedroomsBurtonsville 2 BedroomsBurtonsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurtonsville 3 BedroomsBurtonsville Apartments with Balcony
Burtonsville Apartments with GarageBurtonsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurtonsville Apartments with ParkingBurtonsville Apartments with PoolBurtonsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burtonsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurtonsville Furnished ApartmentsBurtonsville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDMount Rainier, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University