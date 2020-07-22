104 Apartments for rent in Savage, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
$
10 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
4 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
973 sqft
Commute to Baltimore or D.C. with easy access to I-95. Some of these one- and two-bedroom units have dens; all have walk-in closets, breakfast bars and washer/dryer. Walking trails, playground and picnic area.
Results within 1 mile of Savage
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
7 Units Available
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,927
1614 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 8 at 05:14 PM
9 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9503 Clocktower Ln
9503 Clocktower Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
9503 Clocktower Ln Available 07/25/20 Spacious 3 BR Townhouse in Columbia! - Spacious 3 BR/2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Savage - Guilford
9741 NORTHERN LAKES LANE
9741 Northern Lakes Lane, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2840 sqft
Luxury end unit Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage and 2 car driveway. Home is pristine with hardwoods through main living areas. Lower level rec room w/ Gas fireplace, full bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Savage - Guilford
9520 TWILIGHT CT
9520 Twilight Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO RT 32 & I 95. MINUTES FROM NSA AND FT. MEADE. A DETACHED 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE. THE FINISHED LOWER LEVEL HAS A RECREATION ROOM, OFFICE OR POSSIBLE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE LOWER LEVEL.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Savage - Guilford
9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT
9536 Donnan Castle Court, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
For Rent - Beautiful end unit townhouse, just renovated. This unit features main level with new engineered plank flooring, large living room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and slider to large deck.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
9765 EVENING BIRD LANE
9765 Evening Bird Lane, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2260 sqft
LARGE OPEN, 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL AND HALF BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, DECK, GARAGE, FIREPLACE, AND MORE. LOCATED IN EMERSON COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENITIES. EMERSON IS LOCATED CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING AREAS FOR EASY COMMUTING.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Savage - Guilford
9711 NORTHERN LAKES LN #19
9711 Northern Lakes Lane, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath contemporary end of group town home in Emerson's Cross Creek. Spacious, open concept main level with huge, eat-in kitchen offering stainless appliances and granite countertops. Access to deck from kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
10072 WINCOPIA FARMS WAY
10072 Wincopia Farms Way, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Three bedrooms with three full baths and one half bath townhome in Wincopia Farms. This property offers a two-car garage with a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island countertop space in the kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,566
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
4 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,582
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Long Reach
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,220
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,493
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
12 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
20 Units Available
Maryland City
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
22 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,267
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
$
16 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Savage, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Savage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

