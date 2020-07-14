Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill clubhouse e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.



Welcome to Anne Arundel County's Best Kept Secret!



Ashley Apartments is a unique garden-style community located on 25 plus park like acres of beautiful mature foliage and trees with panoramic views from each spacious apartm