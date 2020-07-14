All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Ashley Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3472 Andrew Ct · (301) 684-6593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3472 Andrew Ct, Maryland City, MD 20724
Maryland City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 283302 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 279301 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 3454301 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 239302 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashley Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

Welcome to Anne Arundel County's Best Kept Secret!

Ashley Apartments is a unique garden-style community located on 25 plus park like acres of beautiful mature foliage and trees with panoramic views from each spacious apartm

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300 security deposit- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 1
rent: $40-60
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog,Chow,Dalmation,Doberman,Dogo Argentino, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky,Presna Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Pitbull, Wolf, Wolf breed
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: 1st Come, 1st Serve. Parking passes provided to leaseholders.
Storage Details: Select units come with outdoor storage areas

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashley Apartments have any available units?
Ashley Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashley Apartments have?
Some of Ashley Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ashley Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ashley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ashley Apartments offers parking.
Does Ashley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashley Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ashley Apartments has a pool.
Does Ashley Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ashley Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ashley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashley Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashley Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashley Apartments has units with air conditioning.
