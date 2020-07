Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance car charging guest parking hot tub internet cafe

Country Place offers generous one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Our apartment homes boast plush wall to wall carpeting and individually controlled heat & air conditioning. Laundry facilities are not in your future because each home is equipped with its own washer and dryer. Modern gas cooking and full size refrigerators make kitchen duty a pleasure. Have coffee in your sunroom eat-in kitchen, or relax and enjoy the view from your balcony or patio. These are just a few of the great amenities at Country Place. All of our apartment homes were thoughtfully designed with all the comforts of home.