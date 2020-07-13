/
apartments with pool
268 Apartments for rent in Glenmont, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
40 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,221
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Glenmont
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
41 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,535
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
12 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
14116 BEECHVUE LANE
14116 Beechvue Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2228 sqft
**Spacious rooms and unusually large lot backing to wooded area on quiet tree lined street, 2 car garage, separate dining rm, updated table space kit with pass-through to family room and wood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3817 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3817 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1457 sqft
Whole house in the process of being freshly painted! Large and beautiful two level brick townhouse condo in a gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2 and one half bath.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
3303 Moline Road
3303 Moline Road, Wheaton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2244 sqft
Please click here to apply RECENTLY REMODELED HOME!!! Totally UPGRADED!! Open concept floorplan. Youll love sitting outside in the yard. If you love gardening, vegetable garden beds will remain with RAIN BARREL in fully fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Glenmont
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,682
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,409
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,893
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,696
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
19 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
112 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,535
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,712
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,759
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
76 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,219
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
40 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,271
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,286
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,505
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
87 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
28 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
