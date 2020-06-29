9912 POMONA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautiful split level home in a family friendly neighborhood. Walk to one of the most desired, Ashburton elementary school, also shops (Balducci, Giant) and restaurants. Close to Hwy 495 and 270. RideOn Bus available a couple blocks away to Grosvenor or Medical Center Metro Stations. Freshly painted bedrooms. Modern Kitchen with newer appliances. Energy efficient double pane windows. Hardwood floors in 2 upper levels. Spacious Recreation room with built-ins book shelves. Large, fenced-in back yard with a patio/deck. Close to International Schools (French and German). House is certified lead-free. Non-smoking please. Ready to be called Home!