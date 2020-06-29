All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

9912 POMONA DRIVE

9912 Pomona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9912 Pomona Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful split level home in a family friendly neighborhood. Walk to one of the most desired, Ashburton elementary school, also shops (Balducci, Giant) and restaurants. Close to Hwy 495 and 270. RideOn Bus available a couple blocks away to Grosvenor or Medical Center Metro Stations. Freshly painted bedrooms. Modern Kitchen with newer appliances. Energy efficient double pane windows. Hardwood floors in 2 upper levels. Spacious Recreation room with built-ins book shelves. Large, fenced-in back yard with a patio/deck. Close to International Schools (French and German). House is certified lead-free. Non-smoking please. Ready to be called Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9912 POMONA DRIVE have any available units?
9912 POMONA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9912 POMONA DRIVE have?
Some of 9912 POMONA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9912 POMONA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9912 POMONA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9912 POMONA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9912 POMONA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 9912 POMONA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9912 POMONA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9912 POMONA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9912 POMONA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9912 POMONA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9912 POMONA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9912 POMONA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9912 POMONA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9912 POMONA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9912 POMONA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9912 POMONA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9912 POMONA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
