All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD

11800 Old Georgetown Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11800 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Located in the sought-after White Flint Station Condominiums, this stunning three-bedroom, two-bath condo boasts urban convenience alongside modern luxury. Enjoy your own sanctuary with no upstairs neighbors! Distinctive touches can be found throughout, including gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, a fireplace, and a private balcony. The gourmet kitchen is sure to draw out your inner chef, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Off the sun-lit living room, the master bedroom exudes comfort and privacy, with a ceiling fan, oversized walk-in closet with built-ins and a private ensuite bath. Just steps away from Pike & Rose and the White Flint Metro Station, this prime location offers easy access to several shops, restaurants, and major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have any available units?
11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have?
Some of 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD offer parking?
No, 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College