11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Located in the sought-after White Flint Station Condominiums, this stunning three-bedroom, two-bath condo boasts urban convenience alongside modern luxury. Enjoy your own sanctuary with no upstairs neighbors! Distinctive touches can be found throughout, including gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, a fireplace, and a private balcony. The gourmet kitchen is sure to draw out your inner chef, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Off the sun-lit living room, the master bedroom exudes comfort and privacy, with a ceiling fan, oversized walk-in closet with built-ins and a private ensuite bath. Just steps away from Pike & Rose and the White Flint Metro Station, this prime location offers easy access to several shops, restaurants, and major commuter routes.