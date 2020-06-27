11430 SCHUYLKILL RD

Amenities
See virtual tour. Beautiful 3 level cape cod, steps from the soon to be redeveloped Randolph Hills Shopping Center, close to Rose & Pike, and the White Flint metro~and mall (soon to be re-developed). 5 legal bedrooms. One in walkout basement. The house is mostly renovated, including kitchen (new cabinets, quartz countertop), bathrooms, windows. Working on paint and refinishing floors and recessed lighting/minor repairs. Good income and good credit please. Also for sale for $460k. Stay safe. Agent has financial interest.