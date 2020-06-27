All apartments in North Bethesda
North Bethesda, MD
11430 SCHUYLKILL RD
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

11430 SCHUYLKILL RD

11430 Schuylkill Road · No Longer Available
Location

11430 Schuylkill Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
See virtual tour. Beautiful 3 level cape cod, steps from the soon to be redeveloped Randolph Hills Shopping Center, close to Rose & Pike, and the White Flint metro~and mall (soon to be re-developed). 5 legal bedrooms. One in walkout basement. The house is mostly renovated, including kitchen (new cabinets, quartz countertop), bathrooms, windows. Working on paint and refinishing floors and recessed lighting/minor repairs. Good income and good credit please. Also for sale for $460k. Stay safe. Agent has financial interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD have any available units?
11430 SCHUYLKILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD have?
Some of 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
11430 SCHUYLKILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD offers parking.
Does 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD have a pool?
No, 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD have accessible units?
No, 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11430 SCHUYLKILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
