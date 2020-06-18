11424 Dorchester Lane

Amenities

garage pool

Spacious 4 Bed 4 Bath TH in Gated Community - in Rockville - with 1 car Garage - FRESHLY PAINTED - 3 level luxury spacious TH, 4 bedrooms, 4 Full Baths - NEW HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL 4 full bathrooms **across from park and neighborhood amenities**, close to METRO, close to BETHESDA, STRATHMORE, PIKE & ROSE and more.....



Most sought-after floor plan in the neighborhood with Large One car garage on the main level, finished walk-out basement with full bath, large master bedroom with sitting room, eat-in kitchen, Plus, Great location: across from the park, 1/2 mi to Whole Foods, 3/4 mi to White Flint Metro. New Pictures coming Soon....Long Term Lease Preferred.



(RLNE5698732)