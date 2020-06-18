All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11424 Dorchester Lane

11424 Dorchester Lane · (240) 702-2600
Location

11424 Dorchester Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11424 Dorchester Lane · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 Bed 4 Bath TH in Gated Community - in Rockville - with 1 car Garage - FRESHLY PAINTED - 3 level luxury spacious TH, 4 bedrooms, 4 Full Baths - NEW HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL 4 full bathrooms **across from park and neighborhood amenities**, close to METRO, close to BETHESDA, STRATHMORE, PIKE & ROSE and more.....

Most sought-after floor plan in the neighborhood with Large One car garage on the main level, finished walk-out basement with full bath, large master bedroom with sitting room, eat-in kitchen, Plus, Great location: across from the park, 1/2 mi to Whole Foods, 3/4 mi to White Flint Metro. New Pictures coming Soon....Long Term Lease Preferred.

(RLNE5698732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11424 Dorchester Lane have any available units?
11424 Dorchester Lane has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11424 Dorchester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11424 Dorchester Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11424 Dorchester Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11424 Dorchester Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11424 Dorchester Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11424 Dorchester Lane does offer parking.
Does 11424 Dorchester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11424 Dorchester Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11424 Dorchester Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11424 Dorchester Lane has a pool.
Does 11424 Dorchester Lane have accessible units?
No, 11424 Dorchester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11424 Dorchester Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11424 Dorchester Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11424 Dorchester Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11424 Dorchester Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
