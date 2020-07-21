All apartments in North Bethesda
10783 BREWER HOUSE RD
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM

10783 BREWER HOUSE RD

10783 Brewer House Road · No Longer Available
Location

10783 Brewer House Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious townhome in premiere North Bethesda location features 3 Bedrooms, lower level Bonus Room, 3 Full Baths & ~ bath. Gorgeous Master Suite with fireplace, loft and beautifully renovated spa bath. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters and island that is open to the family room presenting a wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors, crown molding and plantation shutters add to the ambiance of this home. Enjoy the private patio courtyard for relaxing and outdoor entertaining. Finished lower level includes 3 rooms and a renovated full bath. Plenty of storage is found in the large walk-in floored attic with additional storage space in the lower level. This Community includes an Outdoor Pool, Tennis and Tot Lot. Close proximity to the metro, shopping, commuter routes, and favorite restaurants. Montgomery County Schools! No Pets, No Smoking. 2 Year Lease Required. Shown by Appointment Only. Tenant Occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD have any available units?
10783 BREWER HOUSE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD have?
Some of 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD currently offering any rent specials?
10783 BREWER HOUSE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD pet-friendly?
No, 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD offer parking?
Yes, 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD offers parking.
Does 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD have a pool?
Yes, 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD has a pool.
Does 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD have accessible units?
No, 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10783 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
