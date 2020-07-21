10783 BREWER HOUSE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

Spacious townhome in premiere North Bethesda location features 3 Bedrooms, lower level Bonus Room, 3 Full Baths & ~ bath. Gorgeous Master Suite with fireplace, loft and beautifully renovated spa bath. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters and island that is open to the family room presenting a wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors, crown molding and plantation shutters add to the ambiance of this home. Enjoy the private patio courtyard for relaxing and outdoor entertaining. Finished lower level includes 3 rooms and a renovated full bath. Plenty of storage is found in the large walk-in floored attic with additional storage space in the lower level. This Community includes an Outdoor Pool, Tennis and Tot Lot. Close proximity to the metro, shopping, commuter routes, and favorite restaurants. Montgomery County Schools! No Pets, No Smoking. 2 Year Lease Required. Shown by Appointment Only. Tenant Occupied