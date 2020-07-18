8907 SPRING VALLEY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Large four level split in North Chevy Chase area, close to I-495 / Beltway and downtown Bethesda. Freshly painted, new wall to wall carpet... ready to move in! Rental application, with instructions, can be downloaded and submitted by e-mail. COVID-19 Notice - Allied Realty and its agents are following public health safety protocols issued by CDC, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Association of Realtors (MAR). FOR ALL SHOWINGS - A) all persons must wear face masks at all times and B) all persons must practice social distancing.