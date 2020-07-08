All apartments in Montgomery County
8127 Chelaberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

8127 Chelaberry Court, Montgomery County, MD 20879

Charming updated TH located in a quiet cul-de-sac . Large kitchen with granite counters, SS Appliances & double oven. Fully renovated master bath and powder room. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in basement. Ceiling fan & walk-in closet in master bedroom. Newly-installed recess lights in living room. Pergo floors on main levels. New windows, new HVAC and roof (2019). Includes large deck, fireplace, patio with a swing and fenced-in backyard with storage. Flower-Hill community with large clubhouse, 3 pools and numerous playgrounds. Walking distance to elementary school, shopping center with grocery store, banks, gas station, restaurants and shops. Close to public transportation, 270 & ICC. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8127 CHELABERRY COURT have any available units?
8127 CHELABERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 8127 CHELABERRY COURT have?
Some of 8127 CHELABERRY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8127 CHELABERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8127 CHELABERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 CHELABERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8127 CHELABERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 8127 CHELABERRY COURT offer parking?
No, 8127 CHELABERRY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8127 CHELABERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8127 CHELABERRY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 CHELABERRY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8127 CHELABERRY COURT has a pool.
Does 8127 CHELABERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8127 CHELABERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 CHELABERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8127 CHELABERRY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8127 CHELABERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8127 CHELABERRY COURT has units with air conditioning.
