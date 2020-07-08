8127 CHELABERRY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Charming updated TH located in a quiet cul-de-sac . Large kitchen with granite counters, SS Appliances & double oven. Fully renovated master bath and powder room. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in basement. Ceiling fan & walk-in closet in master bedroom. Newly-installed recess lights in living room. Pergo floors on main levels. New windows, new HVAC and roof (2019). Includes large deck, fireplace, patio with a swing and fenced-in backyard with storage. Flower-Hill community with large clubhouse, 3 pools and numerous playgrounds. Walking distance to elementary school, shopping center with grocery store, banks, gas station, restaurants and shops. Close to public transportation, 270 & ICC. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!