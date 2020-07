Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Like new Arts & Crafts style home with four finished levels. Some features include a semi-open layout with kitchen, breakfast area, family room, living room, dining room, and foyer. Main level home office/study, mud room w/built-ins and large pantry. Space for everyone in the family! Private garden with beautiful landscaping plus irrigation system and slate patio. Walk to Metro, shops, restaurants, and Bethesda farmer's market. Most photos are from 2016. House will be unfurnished.