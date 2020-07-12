2 Tarfside Court

Amenities

Charming Single Family Home on quiet cul-de-sac ready for move-in! This home has a great lot, with fenced-in private yard. Main level features spacious kitchen and 1/2 bath. Large living room with new carpet and sliding glass doors out into the yard. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, with distinct master suite with walk-in closet and direct access to upstairs full bathroom. Basement is plenty of room for an office, extra living space, or potential in-law suite. Full bathroom in basement. House has parking pad and street parking. Located in Magruder HS district! Available immediately, please call or email Alec (301-452-6821) to tour!