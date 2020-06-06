11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE

Great lower level condo! Wood fireplace in living room! Kitchen with table space! Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Spacious master bedroom with a master bathroom and walk-in closet! Includes washer and dryer! Nice deck area right off the kitchen! See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
