Home
/
Mitchellville, MD
/
11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE

11445 Deepwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11445 Deepwood Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great lower level condo! Wood fireplace in living room! Kitchen with table space! Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Spacious master bedroom with a master bathroom and walk-in closet! Includes washer and dryer! Nice deck area right off the kitchen! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

