11445 DEEPWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great lower level condo! Wood fireplace in living room! Kitchen with table space! Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Spacious master bedroom with a master bathroom and walk-in closet! Includes washer and dryer! Nice deck area right off the kitchen! See photos!