Middle River, MD
607 Lanoitan Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

607 Lanoitan Rd

607 Lanoitan Road · No Longer Available
Location

607 Lanoitan Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bottom floor apartment, close to major shopping , highways and more !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Lanoitan Rd have any available units?
607 Lanoitan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
Is 607 Lanoitan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
607 Lanoitan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Lanoitan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 607 Lanoitan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 607 Lanoitan Rd offer parking?
No, 607 Lanoitan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 607 Lanoitan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Lanoitan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Lanoitan Rd have a pool?
No, 607 Lanoitan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 607 Lanoitan Rd have accessible units?
No, 607 Lanoitan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Lanoitan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Lanoitan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Lanoitan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Lanoitan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
