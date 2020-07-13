Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

87 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Middle River, MD

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
978 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Results within 1 mile of Middle River
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$924
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
554 Beck Avenue
554 Beck Avenue, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
520 sqft
Please click here to apply This cute home is all you need. Surrounded by mature landscaping for added privacy. Private driveway. Brand new flooring through out with ceiling fan for additional comfort. Newly installed washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Middle River
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
$857
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
23 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
9 Units Available
Frankford
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated September 30 at 07:30pm
4 Units Available
Glenham - Bedford
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$828
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 28 at 10:24pm
4 Units Available
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,008
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Mansfield Woods Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
792 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County, Essexs most established rental community.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$933
809 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Gateway Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County. Enjoy the two-level, two bedroom floor plan and the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living.
Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
2 Units Available
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$917
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Holiday Gate located in a neighborhood surrounded by homes in the heart of Dundalk in Baltimore County.
Last updated March 28 at 08:10pm
2 Units Available
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$883
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
678 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
3 Units Available
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
2 Units Available
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$902
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
5 Units Available
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct, Essex, MD
Studio
$725
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
742 sqft
We offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
5 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
960 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Moores Run Park
5700 Radecke Ave 2 Bedrooms units
5700 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 bedroom apartment one bath Bath Apartment Located in East Baltimore with laundry in building Flexible on CREDIT APPLY TODAY 443-330-6161 MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE (RLNE5838658)

July 2020 Middle River Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Middle River Rent Report. Middle River rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middle River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Middle River rents increase sharply over the past month

Middle River rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Middle River stand at $1,073 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,346 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Middle River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Middle River over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Middle River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Middle River, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Middle River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Middle River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,346 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Middle River's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middle River than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,108, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Middle River.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

