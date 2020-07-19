All apartments in Middle River
Find more places like 1605 LELAND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middle River, MD
/
1605 LELAND AVE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

1605 LELAND AVE

1605 Leland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middle River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1605 Leland Avenue, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
New roof, new parking lot, new driveway. Large yard and front porch. 3 bedrooms, full kitchen, and 1.5 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 LELAND AVE have any available units?
1605 LELAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
Is 1605 LELAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1605 LELAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 LELAND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1605 LELAND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 1605 LELAND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1605 LELAND AVE offers parking.
Does 1605 LELAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 LELAND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 LELAND AVE have a pool?
No, 1605 LELAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1605 LELAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 1605 LELAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 LELAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 LELAND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 LELAND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 LELAND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct
Middle River, MD 21220
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln
Middle River, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Middle River 1 BedroomsMiddle River 2 Bedrooms
Middle River Apartments with ParkingMiddle River Dog Friendly Apartments
Middle River Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MD
Landover, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University