Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice spacious townhome with one car garage features beautiful remodeled kitchen kitchen with granite counter tops, black splash and hardwood flooring. Two bedrooms on upper bedroom level and 3rd bedroom or den on lower level with walk in closet and full bath. Enjoy deck off kitchen. Great location in Laurel with shopping and restaurants. Easy compute to NSA and Ft Meade.