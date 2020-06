Amenities

Lovely spacious end unit townhome featuring 2 MBR/2FB/2 Half BA. 1 car garage. Home is located in the park-like community of Russett. The home features flowing wood floors on the main level and in the finished basement. Spacious kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space and cozy eat-in area. Enjoy the outdoors and the amenities of the community, including walking trails,pool, tennis and more.