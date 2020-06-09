8154 Mallard Shore Dr

Amenities

This EOG 4 bedroom townhome has gorgeous hardwood, crown molding and bay windows throughout the living/dining room. Huge deck off of the dining room that is perfect for entertaining.The Eat in kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, a pantry closet for additional storage, and ample cabinet and counter space. On the upper level of the home there are three spacious carpeted bedrooms, with a hall bath. The master bedroom has its own bathroom suite with a soaking tub and dual sinks. Enjoy the fully finished lower level with a gas fireplace and immediate access to the garage.



- Walking distance to Oxbow Lake Trail!

- Near plenty of shopping and restaurants!

- Easy commute to SR1, SR32, and Baltimore Washington Pkwy!



Pets welcome on a case by case basis and additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE4920938)