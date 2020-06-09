All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

8154 Mallard Shore Dr

8154 Mallard Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8154 Mallard Shore Drive, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This EOG 4 bedroom townhome has gorgeous hardwood, crown molding and bay windows throughout the living/dining room. Huge deck off of the dining room that is perfect for entertaining.The Eat in kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, a pantry closet for additional storage, and ample cabinet and counter space. On the upper level of the home there are three spacious carpeted bedrooms, with a hall bath. The master bedroom has its own bathroom suite with a soaking tub and dual sinks. Enjoy the fully finished lower level with a gas fireplace and immediate access to the garage.

- Walking distance to Oxbow Lake Trail!
- Near plenty of shopping and restaurants!
- Easy commute to SR1, SR32, and Baltimore Washington Pkwy!

Pets welcome on a case by case basis and additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE4920938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8154 Mallard Shore Dr have any available units?
8154 Mallard Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8154 Mallard Shore Dr have?
Some of 8154 Mallard Shore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8154 Mallard Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8154 Mallard Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8154 Mallard Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8154 Mallard Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8154 Mallard Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8154 Mallard Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 8154 Mallard Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8154 Mallard Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8154 Mallard Shore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8154 Mallard Shore Dr has a pool.
Does 8154 Mallard Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 8154 Mallard Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8154 Mallard Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8154 Mallard Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8154 Mallard Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8154 Mallard Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
