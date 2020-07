Amenities

Freshly painted 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial with hard flooring in foyer, living room, dining room and family room. Brand Brand new kitchen floor and brand carpeting on upper bedroom level. All new window blinds. Master bath with separate shower and tub and dual sink vanity. Large kitchen with dining area overlooking family room. Unfinished basement perfect for storage or children's games. Great location to NSA, Ft Meade, Baltimore and Washington DC.