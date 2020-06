Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning townhome! 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 half baths! Updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island. All new carpet and new paint. Hardwood floors extend through the kitchen and living/dining room. Three levels of bump outs provide extra space for bigger living. Cozy fireplace and spacious lower level. Community is close to shops, restaurants, and commuter routes. No pets, no smoking.