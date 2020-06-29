8042 PENNINGTON DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Garage townhouse available fully-furnished in highly desirable Russett neighborhood. 3 generously sized bedrooms with 2 and a half bath. Garage level enters into den/office/bonus room with half-bath. Upstairs find generously sized living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, enjoy a wonderful deck - perfect for entertaining! On the top floor you'll find large master bedroom with two closets and attached master bathroom. Upstairs you'll also find two additional bedrooms and a hallway full bathroom.