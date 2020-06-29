All apartments in Maryland City
8042 PENNINGTON DR

8042 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8042 Pennington Drive, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage townhouse available fully-furnished in highly desirable Russett neighborhood. 3 generously sized bedrooms with 2 and a half bath. Garage level enters into den/office/bonus room with half-bath. Upstairs find generously sized living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, enjoy a wonderful deck - perfect for entertaining! On the top floor you'll find large master bedroom with two closets and attached master bathroom. Upstairs you'll also find two additional bedrooms and a hallway full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8042 PENNINGTON DR have any available units?
8042 PENNINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8042 PENNINGTON DR have?
Some of 8042 PENNINGTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8042 PENNINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
8042 PENNINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8042 PENNINGTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 8042 PENNINGTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 8042 PENNINGTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 8042 PENNINGTON DR offers parking.
Does 8042 PENNINGTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8042 PENNINGTON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8042 PENNINGTON DR have a pool?
No, 8042 PENNINGTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 8042 PENNINGTON DR have accessible units?
No, 8042 PENNINGTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8042 PENNINGTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8042 PENNINGTON DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8042 PENNINGTON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8042 PENNINGTON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
