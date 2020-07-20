All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:44 AM

8008 BIG POOL ROAD

8008 Big Pool Road
Location

8008 Big Pool Road, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE HOME READY FOR A WORTHY TENANT! 4,300 sq.ft of Finished Space. 4 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Main Level Office, Upper Level Laundry Room & Sunroom/Morning Room off Kitchen. Fully Finished Lower Level w/Kitchenette, Full Bath & Recreation Room. Property backs to Oxbow Lake Nature Reserve. Fenced Yard & Parking for 5 Cars off the Road. IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY, Lease for 13 months (thru July 2020). Pool Membership included in Rental Amount. Dogs Permitted on a Case-by-Case Basis - 35 lbs or less. No Smoking. Security Deposit - $4000+1st Month' Rent of $3000=$7000 Needed at Lease Signing. Aoplication - $40.00 Credit Score of 680+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 BIG POOL ROAD have any available units?
8008 BIG POOL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8008 BIG POOL ROAD have?
Some of 8008 BIG POOL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 BIG POOL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8008 BIG POOL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 BIG POOL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8008 BIG POOL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 8008 BIG POOL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8008 BIG POOL ROAD offers parking.
Does 8008 BIG POOL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8008 BIG POOL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 BIG POOL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8008 BIG POOL ROAD has a pool.
Does 8008 BIG POOL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8008 BIG POOL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 BIG POOL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 BIG POOL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 BIG POOL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 BIG POOL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
