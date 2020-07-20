8008 BIG POOL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE HOME READY FOR A WORTHY TENANT! 4,300 sq.ft of Finished Space. 4 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Main Level Office, Upper Level Laundry Room & Sunroom/Morning Room off Kitchen. Fully Finished Lower Level w/Kitchenette, Full Bath & Recreation Room. Property backs to Oxbow Lake Nature Reserve. Fenced Yard & Parking for 5 Cars off the Road. IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY, Lease for 13 months (thru July 2020). Pool Membership included in Rental Amount. Dogs Permitted on a Case-by-Case Basis - 35 lbs or less. No Smoking. Security Deposit - $4000+1st Month' Rent of $3000=$7000 Needed at Lease Signing. Aoplication - $40.00 Credit Score of 680+