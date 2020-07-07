All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:35 PM

3640 DUCKHORN WAY

3640 Duckhorn Way · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Duckhorn Way, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
Rare find Move in Ready NOW!!! Brand New Home for rent that has being never lived in is waiting for its new tenants that want to call this their home. Over 2,050 Sq ft with top of line upgrades throughout. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full and 2 Bathrooms, recreation room, one car garage and much more. Main level consists of open floor plan with huge gourmet kitchen and top of line cabinets, Stainless steel appliance~s with gas cooking and huge center island. Hardwood floors on the main level that leads to a trex maintenance free deck, tons of natural light and open to common area. Top level consists of 3 bedrooms and with updated vanities with granite counters, tiles and walk in closet. Won~t last long and landlord looking with good rental history with good credit. Call ahead for more questions and before submitting an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 DUCKHORN WAY have any available units?
3640 DUCKHORN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3640 DUCKHORN WAY have?
Some of 3640 DUCKHORN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 DUCKHORN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3640 DUCKHORN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 DUCKHORN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3640 DUCKHORN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 3640 DUCKHORN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3640 DUCKHORN WAY offers parking.
Does 3640 DUCKHORN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 DUCKHORN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 DUCKHORN WAY have a pool?
No, 3640 DUCKHORN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3640 DUCKHORN WAY have accessible units?
No, 3640 DUCKHORN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 DUCKHORN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 DUCKHORN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 DUCKHORN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 DUCKHORN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

