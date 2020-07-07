3640 DUCKHORN WAY

Amenities

Rare find Move in Ready NOW!!! Brand New Home for rent that has being never lived in is waiting for its new tenants that want to call this their home. Over 2,050 Sq ft with top of line upgrades throughout. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full and 2 Bathrooms, recreation room, one car garage and much more. Main level consists of open floor plan with huge gourmet kitchen and top of line cabinets, Stainless steel appliance~s with gas cooking and huge center island. Hardwood floors on the main level that leads to a trex maintenance free deck, tons of natural light and open to common area. Top level consists of 3 bedrooms and with updated vanities with granite counters, tiles and walk in closet. Won~t last long and landlord looking with good rental history with good credit. Call ahead for more questions and before submitting an application.