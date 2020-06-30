3519 Rippling Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Single Family Home located in Laurel's desirable Russett Community. Hardwood floors! Main level has open floor plan with high ceilings create an airy atmosphere, glass doors provide natural light and lead to back deck that overlooks wooded area. Includes family/living room fireplace! Master suite has high ceilings, soaking tub and glassed shower. Kitchen has island counter. Formal dining room with chandelier. Spacious finished basement has wet bar, fridge, built-in shelving. Close to commuting routes including Rt32 and Rt 295, also Rt 1 and 198, easy access to I-95. Pets Negotiable. No smoking. For more information including the rental criteria and to view the home please call or text Camille/ Steve 301-875-1614