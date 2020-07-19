14601 Crescent Drive

Amenities

Highly desired neighborhood and freshly painted!!AVAILABLE NOW!!! Nice Cape Cod style home, hardwood floors, 2 bed 1 bath on large tree lined lot, located 1.5 Miles from Courthouse. Fenced in back yard with a deck, large front yard shaded with old oaks featuring flower beds and a stone patio. This home also has a basement with washer and dryer. One mile from downtown Upper Marlboro with scenic Schoolhouse Pond, and the countys Showplace Arena and Equestrian Center. Centrally located to Annapolis, Andrews Air Force Base, Fort Meade, Washington DC, Alexandria with its historic old town and Mount Vernon, the exciting new upscale shopping and dining destination of National Harbor, and the outdoor town center-style malls of Boulevard at the Cap Centre and Bowie Town Center. Only 7 miles from Six Flags America theme park and 10 miles from FedEx Field (home of the Washington Redskins!). Only minutes to Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue, the Capitol Beltway 95/495, and the DC Metro! Near many nature preserves and regional parks, including the 450 acre Watkins Park with hiking trails, tennis courts, a carousel and miniature train, and both a farm and a nature center; the 1700 acre Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary which boasts the largest concentration of Canadian Geese on the Chesapeake Bay; and the Patuxent River Park with hiking, camping, and historic buildings comprising the Patuxent Rural Life Museum. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!