Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
14601 Crescent Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14601 Crescent Drive

14601 Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14601 Crescent Drive, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Highly desired neighborhood and freshly painted!!AVAILABLE NOW!!! Nice Cape Cod style home, hardwood floors, 2 bed 1 bath on large tree lined lot, located 1.5 Miles from Courthouse. Fenced in back yard with a deck, large front yard shaded with old oaks featuring flower beds and a stone patio. This home also has a basement with washer and dryer. One mile from downtown Upper Marlboro with scenic Schoolhouse Pond, and the countys Showplace Arena and Equestrian Center. Centrally located to Annapolis, Andrews Air Force Base, Fort Meade, Washington DC, Alexandria with its historic old town and Mount Vernon, the exciting new upscale shopping and dining destination of National Harbor, and the outdoor town center-style malls of Boulevard at the Cap Centre and Bowie Town Center. Only 7 miles from Six Flags America theme park and 10 miles from FedEx Field (home of the Washington Redskins!). Only minutes to Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue, the Capitol Beltway 95/495, and the DC Metro! Near many nature preserves and regional parks, including the 450 acre Watkins Park with hiking trails, tennis courts, a carousel and miniature train, and both a farm and a nature center; the 1700 acre Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary which boasts the largest concentration of Canadian Geese on the Chesapeake Bay; and the Patuxent River Park with hiking, camping, and historic buildings comprising the Patuxent Rural Life Museum. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14601 Crescent Drive have any available units?
14601 Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 14601 Crescent Drive have?
Some of 14601 Crescent Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14601 Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14601 Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14601 Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14601 Crescent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14601 Crescent Drive offer parking?
No, 14601 Crescent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14601 Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14601 Crescent Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14601 Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 14601 Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14601 Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 14601 Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14601 Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14601 Crescent Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14601 Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14601 Crescent Drive has units with air conditioning.
