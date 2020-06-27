All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:07 AM

14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT

14510 Colonel Contee Court · No Longer Available
Location

14510 Colonel Contee Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Two level brick and siding Colonial detached home. The main level features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in microwave, refrigerator with ice make and water dispenser, recessed lighting, generous amount of cabinets and counter space, ceramic tile flooring, electric cooktop with double oven and a garbage disposal. Sunken family room with a propane gas fireplace, skylight, laminate flooring and a French door leading to the rear patio. Mud room with front load washer and dryer and shelving. Formal dining room with laminate flooring. Main level powder room with ceramic tile flooring. Living room with laminate flooring and a bay window. Entry foyer with ceramic tile flooring. HVAC system replaced in 2019 along with an energy efficient Wi-Fi hot water heater. The upper level features an owner~s bedroom with a large walk-in closet with track lighting, carpet and laminate flooring. The owner~s bathroom includes ceramic tile flooring, a ceiling fan, a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, double vanity, barn door, a window and cabinetry. The second bedroom includes a ceiling fan and carpeted flooring. The third bedroom includes carpeted flooring. The hallway upper full bathroom includes ceramic tile flooring and a tub with shower. Rear fenced yard includes a playground set, 80 gallon propane tank and a stone patio. Attached garage with heater, shelving, keypad and two garage door openers. Covered front entrance. No smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis and an additional deposit amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT have any available units?
14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT have?
Some of 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT offers parking.
Does 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT have a pool?
No, 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT has units with air conditioning.
