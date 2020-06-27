14510 COLONEL CONTEE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Two level brick and siding Colonial detached home. The main level features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in microwave, refrigerator with ice make and water dispenser, recessed lighting, generous amount of cabinets and counter space, ceramic tile flooring, electric cooktop with double oven and a garbage disposal. Sunken family room with a propane gas fireplace, skylight, laminate flooring and a French door leading to the rear patio. Mud room with front load washer and dryer and shelving. Formal dining room with laminate flooring. Main level powder room with ceramic tile flooring. Living room with laminate flooring and a bay window. Entry foyer with ceramic tile flooring. HVAC system replaced in 2019 along with an energy efficient Wi-Fi hot water heater. The upper level features an owner~s bedroom with a large walk-in closet with track lighting, carpet and laminate flooring. The owner~s bathroom includes ceramic tile flooring, a ceiling fan, a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, double vanity, barn door, a window and cabinetry. The second bedroom includes a ceiling fan and carpeted flooring. The third bedroom includes carpeted flooring. The hallway upper full bathroom includes ceramic tile flooring and a tub with shower. Rear fenced yard includes a playground set, 80 gallon propane tank and a stone patio. Attached garage with heater, shelving, keypad and two garage door openers. Covered front entrance. No smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis and an additional deposit amount.