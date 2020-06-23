All apartments in Laurel
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8301 Ashford Blvd

8301 Ashford Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Ashford Boulevard, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
elevator
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
pool
internet access
sauna
At the Avondale, all your needs can be fulfilled in style. From the responsibleent you are greeted by the friendly staff to the time you are comfortably relaxed in your spacious home, youll experience a level of service and quality of life unequaled in apartment living. Here weve created an environment designed to put residents at ease and to offer every amenity possible. From a concierge to 24-hour fitness and complimentary breakfast. Its all about the good life at the Avondale.
Call us to schedule your tour and take advantage of our lovely specials!!! This beautiful apartment home is spacious & newly renovated!
Come See It Today or Call Us SAME DAY APPROVAL!!! DONT MISS OUT!!
These apartments are BEAUTIFUL and SPACIOUS with several amenities for everyone to enjoy!
These include:
-WiFi/High Speed Internet
-Business Center
-Concierge
-Swimming Pool
-Sauna
-24-hour Fitness Center
-Club Room
-Complimentary Breakfast
-Elevators

Any MANY more!!
Our leasing staff looks forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Ashford Blvd have any available units?
8301 Ashford Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 Ashford Blvd have?
Some of 8301 Ashford Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Ashford Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Ashford Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Ashford Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8301 Ashford Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 8301 Ashford Blvd offer parking?
No, 8301 Ashford Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8301 Ashford Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Ashford Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Ashford Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8301 Ashford Blvd has a pool.
Does 8301 Ashford Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8301 Ashford Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Ashford Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Ashford Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
