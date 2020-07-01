All apartments in Laurel
7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12
7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12

7904 Crows Nest Court · No Longer Available
Location

7904 Crows Nest Court, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 2BR/2BA Condo in Laurel. Step into a bright living room featuring wood floors, built-in shelving, and fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, great countertop space, and a breakfast bar. There is immediate access to the walk-out patio from the dining area of the home. The master bedroom has a master bath conveniently. There are an additional bedroom and a hall bath as well.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 have any available units?
7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 have?
Some of 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 pet-friendly?
No, 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 offer parking?
No, 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 does not offer parking.
Does 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 have a pool?
Yes, 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 has a pool.
Does 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7904 Crows Nest Ct Apt 12 does not have units with dishwashers.

